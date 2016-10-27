BRIEF-Blackstone Group posts Q3 net income per common unit of $0.47

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP :

* Q3 net income per common unit $0.47

* Says has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.41 per common unit

* Qtrly total revenues $1.43 billion

* Says distributable earnings was $593million ($0.48/unit) in the quarter

* Says economic net income was $687 million($0.57/unit) in the quarter

* Total assets under management at quarter end reached $361.0 billion, up 8 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly distributable earnings per common unit $0.48

* Gross inflows were $14.7 billion in the quarter, bringing the last twelve months inflows to $68.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)