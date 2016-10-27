FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Blackstone Group posts Q3 net income per common unit of $0.47
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
#Funds News
October 27, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Blackstone Group posts Q3 net income per common unit of $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP :

* Q3 net income per common unit $0.47

* Says has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.41 per common unit

* Qtrly total revenues $1.43 billion

* Says distributable earnings was $593million ($0.48/unit) in the quarter

* Says economic net income was $687 million($0.57/unit) in the quarter

* Total assets under management at quarter end reached $361.0 billion, up 8 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly distributable earnings per common unit $0.48

* Gross inflows were $14.7 billion in the quarter, bringing the last twelve months inflows to $68.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
