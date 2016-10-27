BRIEF-Prgx Global reports Q3 eps $0.10 from continuing operations
* Prgx global, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 financial results
Oct 27 Cubic Corp :
* Cubic receives $12.7 million contract extension from Marta to continue support for breeze card in Atlanta
* Says under contract extension, CTS will continue to support Marta and its regional partners with their AFC system
* Divests seating and chassis component business of its subsidiary Atwood Mobile Products to Lippert Components, Inc.
Oct 27 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a 31.4 percent rise in quarterly profit as it cut costs and earned more from investments.