Oct 27 (Reuters) - Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd :

* Huarong international financial holdings ltd- entered into a facility agreement with a syndicate of banks and financial institutions as lenders

* Huarong international financial holdings -deal regarding term loan facility equal to hk$1.5 billion, dual currency revolving loan facility equal to hk$1.5 billion

