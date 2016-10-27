FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medios H1 2016 sales (pro-forma IFRS) EUR 73 million
October 27, 2016

BRIEF-Medios H1 2016 sales (pro-forma IFRS) EUR 73 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Medios AG :

* Sales of around 90 million euros ($98.25 million) (pro-forma IFRS) as well as result from operating activities (EBIT) (pro-forma IFRS) of around 2.8 euros were generated in FY 2015

* In H1 of 2016, group sales (pro-forma IFRS) amounted to about 73 million euros and result from ongoing business operations (EBIT) of about 2.7 million euros

* Management board intends to further expand operative business, strives to pursue option of acquiring remaining 49 percent of shares in Medios Manufaktur GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9160 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
