BRIEF-Rebosis agrees to buy remaining Ascension A shares

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ascension Properties Ltd

* Joint firm intention by rebosis to acquire ascension a shares it does not already own by scheme of arrangement

* Proposed transaction will result in an enlarged market capitalisation for rebosis, with economies of scale and enhanced liquidity

* Rebosis and Ascension are of view that proposed transaction and implementation of scheme best advances interests of their investors

* Ascension A shares held by a shareholders will be exchanged for Rebosis A ordinary shares rebosis on a swap ratio of 19.34236

* Rebosis is not acting in concert with any person in relation to scheme

* Value of net assets being acquired by Rebosis is R1.076 bln

* Profits attributable to net assets being acquired is R146 million, which is 40.99 pct of estimated profits of ascension for year ended Aug. 31