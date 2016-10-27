FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Clover Industries sees challenging H1
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 27, 2016

BRIEF-Clover Industries sees challenging H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Clover Industries Ltd

* Voluntary operational update for quarter 1 July 2016 to 30 september 2016

* Continued to contend with severe impact of drought on maize and other crops

* Clover industries - faced a challenge of balancing substantial selling price increases in market to recover inflationary pressures faced

* Continued to contend with exponential increases in input costs as a result inflationary pressure and rand volatility

* Festive season sales and weather patterns will underpin performance of first six months

* Clover industries - increase in selling prices, corresponding volume volatility and rising supply chain costs are factors making H1 challenging versus last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:


