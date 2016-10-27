BRIEF-UPS forecasts holiday delivery of more than 700 mln packages

Oct 27 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc :

* UPS forecasts holiday delivery of more than 700 million packages

* Black Friday-to-new year's eve deliveries up more than 14% with two more operating days from 2015

* United Parcel Service - plans "record seasonal global delivery volume" with an increase of more than 14 percent above peak delivery period last year

* United Parcel Service Inc - company anticipates 13 of 21 delivery days before christmas to exceed 30 million packages daily

* United Parcel Service Inc - UPS plans to employ more than 95,000 temporary seasonal workers