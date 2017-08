Oct 27 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv :

* FCA US announces $10.4 million investment in New Metro Detroit Mopar Parts Distribution Center

* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV - Romulus Mopar PDC tentatively scheduled to open in 3Q 2017

* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV - new metro Detroit facility will ship estimated 45 million pieces annually