BRIEF-Celgene says Q3 growth rate mainly volume driven - conf call

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp -

* Says q3 growth rate was predominantly volume driven: conf call

* Celgene says Abraxane is maintaining its position the U.S. with stable market share in breast, lung and pacreatic cancer: conf call

* Celgene says Pomalyst continues to grow in spite of some competitive pressure in certain patients : conf call

* Celgene says they are confident that experimental Crohn's disease drug GED-301 will be transformational for patient care: conf call

* Celgene says multiple catalysts ahead give co high confidence in ability to deliver on 2017 and 2020 targets: conf call

* Celgene says high confidence in Otezla market launches in 2017 in geographies such as Wales and Japan; U.S. market continues to grow: conf call Further company coverage: