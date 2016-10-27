FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Yahoo says received 12,666 global total government data requests during 1H of 2016
October 27, 2016 / 1:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Yahoo says received 12,666 global total government data requests during 1H of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Yahoo! Inc

* received 12,666 global total government data requests during the first 6 months of this year

* received 688 total government data requests from india during first 6 months of this year

* received 1,654 total government data requests from germany during first 6 months of this year

* got 9,408 total government specified accounts requests in united states from jan 1-june 30; total government data requests in the u.s of 4,709

* received 163 global emergency disclosure requests in first 6 months of 2016, of which 74 percent requests resulted in disclosure of data

* Received 1,282 total government data requests from united kingdom during first 6 months of this year

* Disclosed content for 1,115 requests from united states during first 6 months of this year Source (bit.ly/2dOP9ns) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
