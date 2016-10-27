Oct 27 Yahoo! Inc
* received 12,666 global total government data requests
during the first 6 months of this year
* received 688 total government data requests from india
during first 6 months of this year
* received 1,654 total government data requests from germany
during first 6 months of this year
* got 9,408 total government specified accounts requests in
united states from jan 1-june 30; total government data requests
in the u.s of 4,709
* received 163 global emergency disclosure requests in first
6 months of 2016, of which 74 percent requests resulted in
disclosure of data
* Received 1,282 total government data requests from united
kingdom during first 6 months of this year
* Disclosed content for 1,115 requests from united states
during first 6 months of this year
Source (bit.ly/2dOP9ns)
