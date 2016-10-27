BRIEF-Putprop acquires Cavi Rental for 92.26 mln in cash

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Putprop Limited :

* Acquisition Of The Cavi Rental Enterprise

* Pursuing its strategic decision to increase Putprop's exposure in commercial segment

* Says purchase consideration is an amount of 90.26 mln rand in cash

* At date of this announcement, Putprop has received irrevocable support of 62.99 pct for acquisition from shareholders

* Acquisition provides opportunity for group to substantially increase its holding in commercial segment and reduce its weighting in industrial segment