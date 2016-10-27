FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Big C Supercenter resolves to approve entry into short-term loan agreement with Berli Jucker
October 27, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Big C Supercenter resolves to approve entry into short-term loan agreement with Berli Jucker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Big C Supercenter PCL

* Plans to apply the loan for the repayment of the existing debt to the financial institution

* resolved to approve enter into a short-term loan agreement with berli jucker and/or a company in bjc in amount of not exceeding baht 2 billion

* enter into a short-term loan agreement with berli jucker public company limited

* Anticipates that it will enter into the loan agreement with bjc within december 2016

* repayment period of the loan shall be no longer than one year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

