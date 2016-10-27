BRIEF-Klövern to redeem bond loan prior to final maturity

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Klovern

* Says to redeem its bond loan no 3, 2012/2017, prior to final maturity

* Will redeem outstanding bonds of 430 million Swedish crowns ($47.6 million) under bond loan

* On Oct. 26 2016 issued new bond loan no 9, 2016/2020, in total amount of 1.50 billion crowns with settlement date on Nov. 2, 2016

* Proceeds from that new bond loan will mainly be used for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and refinancing of bond loan

