Oct 27 (Reuters) - Wallix Group SA :

* H1 revenue 2.9 million euros ($3.16 million) versus 1.9 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 1.3 million euros versus loss of 0.7 million euros year ago

* H1 operating loss 1.4 million euros versus loss of 0.7 million euros year ago

* Can look forward to sustained growth in its turnover in 2016