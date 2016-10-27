FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Befimmo 9M EPRA earnings down at 2.87 euro per share
October 27, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Befimmo 9M EPRA earnings down at 2.87 euro per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Befimmo SA :

* Successful capital increase of 127 million euros, 2,557,921 new shares issued

* EPRA earnings of 2.87 euro per share, in line with outlook

* Net asset value pro forma of 52.34 euro per share

* Decision on amount of interim dividend which amounts to 2.55 euro gross per share, existing before capital increase, payable in december in cash and, optionally, in shares

* Stable fair value of the portfolio (-0.19 pct over the first 9 months of the fiscal year)

* Occupancy rate (properties available for lease) at Sept 30 94.4 percent versus 93.7 percent year ago

* Board of Directors confirms the dividend forecast for the 2016 fiscal year (3.45 euro gross per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

