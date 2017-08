Oct 27 (Reuters) - Saint Croix Holding Immobilier Socimi SA

* At Sept. 30 2016, the company booked net profit of 10,466,673 euros ($11.40 million) compared to 12,841,925 euros in 2015

* EBITDA at Sept. 30 of 11.7 million euros versus 3.7 million euros year ago

* NAV per share EPRA at Sept. 30 of 80.7 euros versus 75.5 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)