Oct 27 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc :

* Astrazeneca head and neck cancer trials

* US FDA placed partial clinical hold on enrolment of new patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma in clinical trials of Durvalumab

* All trials are continuing with existing patients

* Partial clinical hold on new patient enrolment relates only to head and neck cancer