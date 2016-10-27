FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco says seeing a shift in mix away from offshore to land - conf call
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 2:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco says seeing a shift in mix away from offshore to land - conf call

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc: Conference call

* National Oilwell Varco - seeing a shift in mix away from offshore, which really dominated order books for the last decade-plus, to land in 2017, 2018

* "Rig after market will continue to face near term headwinds"

* National Oilwell Varco - sees mid single digit revenue decline in the rig after market segment in q4, margins to compress 200 basis points

* National Oilwell Varco - "our outlook for demand for land rigs is much brighter"

* National Oilwell Varco - "we believe 2017 will see meaningful resumption in demand and equipment"

* National Oilwell Varco - says expects q4 rig revenues to decline in the mid single digit percentage range

* National Oilwell Varco says expects rig margins to fall a few 100 basis points in the Q4

* National Oilwell Varco -"growth in North America land and Middle East have been a welcome relief, and we are optimistic about activity in Russia"

* National Oilwell Varco - says estimates that it captured about $240-$250 million of forecast $400 million in annualized cost savings during Q3

* National Oilwell Varco says have closed or are closing 286 facilities. "The number of facilities we are closing now is starting to flatten out a bit"

* Says has ample inventory to respond to customers' needs

* Says expects continued headwinds in certain international markets to offset U.S. growth Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.