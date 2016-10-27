FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says New Jersey considers Atlantic City's recovery plan, but potential Nov 1 default looms
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says New Jersey considers Atlantic City's recovery plan, but potential Nov 1 default looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's: New Jersey considers Atlantic City's recovery plan, but potential November 1 default looms

* Moody's on New Jersey - State has until Nov 1 to accept or reject plan, and rejection would authorize state to take over city finances and other operations

* Moody's on New Jersey- Atlantic City recovery plan's success relies on state approval, casinos' willingness to negotiate, two successful bond issuances

* Moody's on New Jersey - As state ponders the proposal, Atlantic City's finances continue to weaken as it faces a $9.4 million debt service payment on Nov 1 Source text (bit.ly/2fjGqPn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.