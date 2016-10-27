BRIEF-Moody's says New Jersey considers Atlantic City's recovery plan, but potential Nov 1 default looms

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's: New Jersey considers Atlantic City's recovery plan, but potential November 1 default looms

* Moody's on New Jersey - State has until Nov 1 to accept or reject plan, and rejection would authorize state to take over city finances and other operations

* Moody's on New Jersey- Atlantic City recovery plan's success relies on state approval, casinos' willingness to negotiate, two successful bond issuances

* Moody's on New Jersey - As state ponders the proposal, Atlantic City's finances continue to weaken as it faces a $9.4 million debt service payment on Nov 1 Source text (bit.ly/2fjGqPn)