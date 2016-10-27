BRIEF-Apple says new Macbook Pros available starting at $1499- event

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :
* Tim Cook takes stage- event
* Apple TV to integrate twitter streams into live games -Apple Inc event
* Apple Inc's CEO Tim Cook - Apple announces TV app
* Macbook keyboard replaces function key with retina display touch bar - Apple Inc event
* Macbook brings touch id to the keyboard - Apple Inc event
* New Macbook has a LG 5k display - Apple Inc event
* Apple inc says offering 13 inch Macbook pro, which is 12 percent thinner, 13 percent smaller in volume than Macbook air, with traditional function keys
* Apple Inc says new Macbook pros available starting at $1499