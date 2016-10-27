FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Apple says new Macbook Pros available starting at $1499- event
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 27, 2016 / 6:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Apple says new Macbook Pros available starting at $1499- event

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :

* Tim Cook takes stage- event

* Apple TV to integrate twitter streams into live games -Apple Inc event

* Apple Inc's CEO Tim Cook - Apple announces TV app

* Macbook keyboard replaces function key with retina display touch bar - Apple Inc event

* Macbook brings touch id to the keyboard - Apple Inc event

* New Macbook has a LG 5k display - Apple Inc event

* Apple inc says offering 13 inch Macbook pro, which is 12 percent thinner, 13 percent smaller in volume than Macbook air, with traditional function keys

* Apple Inc says new Macbook pros available starting at $1499 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
