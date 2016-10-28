BRIEF-Cementos Portland and FFC approve corporate operation in Giant

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA :
* Says its board of directors and the board of directors of Fomento de Construcciones e Contratas (FCC) have approved a corporate operation in Giant, a unit of Cementos Portland Valderrivas (CPV) in the US
* The boards have approved share capital increase in Giant totaling $220 million, to be subscribed by Elementia SA de CV
* The boards have approved Elementia to give Giant a $305 million loan; capitalization of Giant's loans of about $66 million provided by CPV and FCC
* Says Giant to use loans for repayment of debt totaling $540 million
* Following the operations Elementia to control 55 percent of Giant and CPV to keep 45 percent
