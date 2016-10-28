Oct 28 Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA
:
* Says its board of directors and the board of directors of
Fomento de Construcciones e Contratas (FCC) have
approved a corporate operation in Giant, a unit of Cementos
Portland Valderrivas (CPV) in the US
* The boards have approved share capital increase in Giant
totaling $220 million, to be subscribed by Elementia SA de CV
* The boards have approved Elementia to give Giant a $305
million loan; capitalization of Giant's loans of about $66
million provided by CPV and FCC
* Says Giant to use loans for repayment of debt totaling
$540 million
* Following the operations Elementia to control 55 percent
of Giant and CPV to keep 45 percent
