FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Home Invest Belgium 9 month net result up at 13.3 mln euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Home Invest Belgium 9 month net result up at 13.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Home Invest Belgium SA :

* Reports 9 month net rental result of 13.8 million euros ($15.0 million) versus 13.1 million euros a year ago

* 9 month operating result before portfolio result 8.1 million euros versus 7.5 million euros a year ago

* 9 month net result 13.3 million euros versus 8.9 million euros a year ago

* Payment of an interim dividend of 3.75 euros gross. The final dividend will be approved by the annual general meeting in may 2017.

* Epra NAV per share at Sept. 30 70.94 euros versus 65.80 euros at Dec 31, 2015

* Confirms its confidence in the continued growth of the company's results Source text: bit.ly/2eVLRja Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9183 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.