BRIEF-Home Invest Belgium 9 month net result up at 13.3 mln euros

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Home Invest Belgium SA :

* Reports 9 month net rental result of 13.8 million euros ($15.0 million) versus 13.1 million euros a year ago

* 9 month operating result before portfolio result 8.1 million euros versus 7.5 million euros a year ago

* 9 month net result 13.3 million euros versus 8.9 million euros a year ago

* Payment of an interim dividend of 3.75 euros gross. The final dividend will be approved by the annual general meeting in may 2017.

* Epra NAV per share at Sept. 30 70.94 euros versus 65.80 euros at Dec 31, 2015

* Confirms its confidence in the continued growth of the company's results Source text: bit.ly/2eVLRja Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9183 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)