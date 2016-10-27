FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swedish Match proposes special dividend of 9.50 SEK/share
October 27, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Swedish Match proposes special dividend of 9.50 SEK/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swedish Match AB :

* Says board of directors has resolved to propose a special dividend of 9.50 SEK per share

* Says background is sale of shares in Scandinavian Tobacco Group

* Says special dividend is proposed in accordance with Swedish Match's financial strategy of returning excess cash not needed for its own operations to its shareholders

* Says extraordinary general meeting to be held on December 16, 2016

* Says upon approval by the shareholders, payment of the dividend is anticipated to be on December 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

