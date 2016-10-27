FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Five Star Quality Care responds to William Thomas letters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Five Star Quality Care Inc :

* Five Star Quality Care - Co, Senior Housing Properties Trust responded separately to letters that William Thomas sent to directors of Five Star

* Five Star Quality Care to William Thomas - "your letter of October 17 requesting waivers of restrictions" in bylaws, charter been considered by board

* To William Thomas - Five Star cannot grant an additional waiver for amount of shares you have requested Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

