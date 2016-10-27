FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Macquarie Group updates on FY17 outlook
#Financials
October 27, 2016 / 10:36 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Macquarie Group updates on FY17 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd :

* Assets under management of $a493.1 billion at sep 16, up 3% from mar 16

* Annualised return on equity (roe) 14.6%, down from 15.8% in 1h16 and up from 13.7% in 2h16

* expects year ending 31 march 2017 (fy17) combined net profit contribution from operating groups to be broadly in line with year ended 31 march 2016

* Fy17 tax rate is currently expected to be broadly in line with fy16

* Group's result for fy17 is currently expected to be broadly in line with fy16

* bank group apra basel iii common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.4 per cent at 30 september 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
