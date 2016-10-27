BRIEF-Aetna adds Sarepta's DMD drug Exondys 51 to its precertification list
* Aetna adds Sarepta's DMD drug Exondys 51 to its precertification list, effective nov 15 Source text for Eikon: http://aet.na/2eR7liT Further company coverage:
Oct 27 (Reuters) -
* General Electric is talking to Baker Hughes regarding "potential partnerships", but not "an outright purchase" - CNBC
* Aetna adds Sarepta's DMD drug Exondys 51 to its precertification list, effective nov 15 Source text for Eikon: http://aet.na/2eR7liT Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE, Oct 28 ConocoPhillips, operator of the Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas (APLNG) plant, said it expects the project to reach its full capacity of 9 million tonnes a year in the June quarter of 2017.
NEW YORK, Oct 27 CenturyLink Inc and Level 3 Communications are in advanced talks to merge, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would create an enterprise telecommunications player worth more than $50 billion, including debt.