10 months ago
BRIEF-S&P - Guatemala outlook revised to negative on higher fiscal pressures
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 2:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-S&P - Guatemala outlook revised to negative on higher fiscal pressures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) -

* S&P - Guatemala outlook revised to negative on higher fiscal pressures; 'BB/B' foreign currency ratings affirmed

* S&P - affirming 'BB/B' foreign currency ratings and 'BB+/B' local currency ratings on the republic of Guatemala

* S&P on Guatemala - continuously weak government institutions and a lack of agreement on highly needed reforms could trigger a downgrade

* S&P - outlook reflects expectation Guatemala's government institutions will remain weak, resulting in low public-sector investment

* S&P- Guatemala's gross external financing needs to remain broadly stable at around 93% of current account receipts plus usable reserves in 2016-2019

* S&P- forecast Guatemala's narrow net external debt would stay in line with the 37% figure in 2015

* S&P on Guatemala - expect that the change in general government debt remains below 2% of GDP in 2016-2018, reflecting the government fiscal deficits

* S&P - expect Guatemala's fiscal deficit to remain below 2% of GDP in 2016-2018 Source text: bit.ly/2flbDBD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
