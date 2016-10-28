FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Telecom posts 7.2 pct rise in net profit for nine-months
October 28, 2016 / 4:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-China Telecom posts 7.2 pct rise in net profit for nine-months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd

* 9-month net profit RMB 17.543 billion versus RMB 16.36 billion

* 9-month operating revenues RMB 263.82 billion versus RMB 246.32 billion

* As at end of Sep 2016 total mobile subscribers 212.49 million versus 194.34 million as at end of Sep 2015

* "Positive policy environment creates favourable conditions for sustainable and healthy development of industry"

* Group will proactively respond to increasingly intensified market competition and changes in external environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
