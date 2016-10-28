BRIEF-Rieter Holding 9-month order intake up at CHF 718.4 mln

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Rieter Holding AG :

* 9-month order intake amounted to 718.4 million Swiss francs ($723.32 million) and was thus up by 22 percent on the said prior year period

* Forecasts a markedly stronger second half-year of 2016 compared to the first half-year, both in terms of sales and profitability

* For 2016, expects sales of 940 million francs, operating profitability (EBIT margin) of around 5 percent to 6 percent and net profitability of around 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent of sales