BRIEF-Duke Energy sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.855 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.855 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 27 IBERIABANK Corp :
* Currently expects consolidated loan growth for full year 2017 to be in mid to upper single digits - SEC filing
* Expects tax-equivalent net interest margin for quarter ending Dec 31, 2016 to decrease five to six basis points from quarter ended Sept 30, 2016 Source text - (bit.ly/2eRkUyQ) Further company coverage:
Oct 27 Barclays said on Thursday a Bloomberg report that it is trying to cap a penalty to settle a U.S investigation into its sale of mortgage securities at $2 billion was based on ill-informed speculation.
* Oil rises on draw of crude, OPEC comments (Adds settled oil prices; adds bond yields also build on U.S. jobless claims)