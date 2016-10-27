FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2016 / 7:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fonterra says Sept New Zealand milk collection dipped 2%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd :

* In september, fonterra new zealand milk collection decreased 2% and fonterra australia milk collection decreased 9%

* total new zealand milk production for september was in line with the same month last year

* "european milk production decreased in august for third consecutive month and volumes remain down in new zealand and australia"

* "milk production from the major exporting regions continues to soften including in europe, australia and new zealand" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

