FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-LinkedIn qtrly GAAP diluted eps $0.06
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 8:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-LinkedIn qtrly GAAP diluted eps $0.06

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - LinkedIn Corp

* Qtrly GAAP diluted eps was $0.06

* Linkedin corp qtrly talent solutions revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $623 million

* Qtrly Non-GAAP diluted eps was $1.18

* Qtrly marketing solutions revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $175 million

* Linkedin corp qtrly gaap net income attributable to common stockholders was $9 million; gaap diluted eps was $0.06

* Linkedin corp qtrly premium subscriptions revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $162 million

* Linkedin corp - linkedin continues to expect microsoft transaction to close prior to end of 2016

* Linkedin corp -in q3 hiring contributed $556 million in revenue, up 21% year-over-year

* Linkedin corp - in light of pending merger, linkedin will not be updating its outlook for fiscal 2016

* Linkedin corp - in light of pending merger, linkedin will not be hosting a conference call for its q3 2016 business results

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $959.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.