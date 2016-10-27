BRIEF-Expedia Q3 diluted EPS $1.81

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Expedia Inc :

* Expedia Inc qtrly gross bookings increased $3.2 billion or 21% year-over-year to $18.6 billion

* Expedia Inc qtrly diluted EPS $1.81

* Expedia Inc qtrly adjusted EPS $2.41

* Expedia Inc qtrly room nights stayed increased 17% year-over-year, with growth of 11% excluding Orbitz worldwide

* Q3 revenue $2,580.9 million, up 33%

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.47, revenue view $2.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2eROWCB)