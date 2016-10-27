BRIEF-Barrett Business Services entered stipulation

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Barrett Business Services Inc

* Entered into a stipulation and agreement of settlement dated as of Oct. 26, 2016

* Settlement to settle action brought against company, CEO, former CFO in 2014

* Settlement intended to fully, forever resolve, and dismiss with prejudice action and all claims

* Settlement calls for payment in cash of $12.0 million into escrow

* $8.7 million will be paid by company s insurance carriers and approximately $3.3 million will be paid by company

* Expects to record a pre-tax charge of approximately $3.3 million in Q3 of 2016

* Will pay its portion of settlement with available resources, which it expects to occur in Q4 of 2016

* Class action purports to have been brought on behalf of all stockholders based on alleged violations of federal securities laws