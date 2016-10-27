BRIEF-ANZ Banking Group advises of additional FY16 specified charges

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd :

* Anz advises of additional fy16 specified charges

* total specified items in second half will be $360m

* “group will outline use of this charge in more detail in fy16 results materials”

* a $168 million charge (net of tax) will be recorded as a reduction to institutional markets revenue

* anz will be recording a further $100 million in restructuring charges to support evolution of group's strategy