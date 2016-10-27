FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2016 / 10:36 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-AMP announces wealth protection business outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd :

* Deterioration in insurance sector over course of 2016 has "significantly" impacted performance of wealth protection business

* Amp ltd - estimated net impact from agreement on australian wealth protection business profit margins is a $25 million reduction annually from fy 17

* Expects capitalised losses and other one off experience items in order of $500 million in fy 16

* Amp - anticipated assumption changes will reduce australian wealth protection embedded value at fy 16 by approximately $1.0 billion at a 5 percent discount margin

* Amp ltd - goodwill attributable to australian wealth protection business expected to be fully impaired by $668 million when preparing 2016 year-end financial statements

* Impairment charges will not impact amp's fy 16 underlying profit

* "anticipated assumption changes will reduce australian wealth protection embedded value at fy 16 by $1.0 billion at a 5 per cent discount margin"

* Amp's policy remains to pay dividends on a payout ratio of 70-90 per cent of underlying profits

* Impact of anticipated best estimate assumption changes will absorb approximately $270 million of regulatory capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

