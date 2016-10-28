FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Regis Healthcare expects FY17 EBITDA to be at least 15% in excess of normalised FY16
October 28, 2016 / 12:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Regis Healthcare expects FY17 EBITDA to be at least 15% in excess of normalised FY16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Regis Healthcare Ltd

* Re-Affirm company's guidance with regard to financial results for 2017 financial year

* FY17 EBITDA is anticipated to be at least 15% in excess of normalised FY16

* With regard to FY17 debt will remain at approximately 2x ebitda, which will result in higher interest expense in FY17, being circa $8m

* Total capex spend in FY17 is anticipated to be in order of $160m

* FY17 depreciation expense range will be $28m - $31m

* "Currently we are tracking in line with our plan and forecast"

* "FY17 debt will remain at approximately 2x ebitda which will result in higher interest expense in FY17, being circa $8m" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

