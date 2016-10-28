FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-ATSG says Teamsters Local 1224 filed request to consider if two airline units should be treated as one
October 28, 2016 / 12:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-ATSG says Teamsters Local 1224 filed request to consider if two airline units should be treated as one

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Air Transport Services Group Inc

* Air Transport Services Group - received notice that Teamsters Local 1224 filed request to consider if two airline units should be treated as one

* Air Transport Services Group - ATSG operates two airlines with separate U.S. FAA part 121 air carrier certificates, ABX Air and Air Transport Intl

* Air Transport Services Group - teamsters local 1224, filed a request with U.S. National Mediation Board for purposes of collective bargaining Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
