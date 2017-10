Oct 28 (Reuters) - Fortis Microfinance Bank Plc :

* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 net interest income of 986.2 million naira versus 544.4 million naira year ago

* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 profit before income tax of 602.5 million naira versus 522.6 million naira year ago Source : bit.ly/2eWa1eG Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)