BRIEF-AB Inbev Q3 total volumes down 0.9 pct, in line with Reuters poll

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev SA :

* Total volumes declined by 0.9 pct in Q3, with our own beer volumes down by 0.2 pct

* Q3 total volumes 121.0 million hls versus 121 million hls in Reuters poll

* EBITDA declined by 2.0 pct in Q3 to $4,032 million

* Interim dividend: the AB Inbev board has approved an interim dividend of 1.60 euros ($1.74) per share for the fiscal year 2016

* Revenue grew by 2.8 pct in Q3, and by 3.3 pct in first 9 mths

* Q3 revenue $11.11 billion versus $11.45 billion in Reuters poll

* Q3 normalized net profit attributable to equity holders $1.36 billion versus $1.67 billion year ago

* Q3 normalized EBITDA $4.43 billion in Reuters poll

* Industry volumes in China were essentially flat in the quarter

* Total AB Inbev: previous guidance was for net revenue per hl to grow organically ahead of inflation, on a constant geographic basis. Given weak results in Brazil, now expect growth in line with inflation

* Given the weak results in Brazil, we now expect growth in line with inflation for total ab inbev top line growth

* Says amending guidance for net revenue per hl

* In the US: we expect industry volumes in FY to be in line with the year to date trend

* In Mexico: we expect another year of solid growth in industry volumes

* In Brazil: we no longer expect to achieve our goal of flat net revenue in Brazil for the full year

* In China: we expect industry volumes to remain under pressure in FY

* Expect net capital expenditure of approximately $3.7 billion in fy16

* 2016 has been a very challenging year in Brazil Source text: bit.ly/2eBGkRR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)