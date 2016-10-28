BRIEF-AB Inbev Q3 total volumes down 0.9 pct, in line with Reuters poll

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev SA :
* Total volumes declined by 0.9 pct in Q3, with our own beer volumes down by 0.2 pct
* Q3 total volumes 121.0 million hls versus 121 million hls in Reuters poll
* EBITDA declined by 2.0 pct in Q3 to $4,032 million
* Interim dividend: the AB Inbev board has approved an interim dividend of 1.60 euros ($1.74) per share for the fiscal year 2016
* Revenue grew by 2.8 pct in Q3, and by 3.3 pct in first 9 mths
* Q3 revenue $11.11 billion versus $11.45 billion in Reuters poll
* Q3 normalized net profit attributable to equity holders $1.36 billion versus $1.67 billion year ago
* Q3 normalized EBITDA $4.43 billion in Reuters poll
* Industry volumes in China were essentially flat in the quarter
* Total AB Inbev: previous guidance was for net revenue per hl to grow organically ahead of inflation, on a constant geographic basis. Given weak results in Brazil, now expect growth in line with inflation
* Given the weak results in Brazil, we now expect growth in line with inflation for total ab inbev top line growth
* Says amending guidance for net revenue per hl
* In the US: we expect industry volumes in FY to be in line with the year to date trend
* In Mexico: we expect another year of solid growth in industry volumes
* In Brazil: we no longer expect to achieve our goal of flat net revenue in Brazil for the full year
* In China: we expect industry volumes to remain under pressure in FY
* Expect net capital expenditure of approximately $3.7 billion in fy16
* 2016 has been a very challenging year in Brazil Source text: bit.ly/2eBGkRR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)