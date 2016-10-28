REFILE-BRIEF-Kongsberg Gruppen Q3 EBITDA loss NOK 40 million, misses estimates

(Refiles to add link to Reuters poll.)

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* End-Q3 order backlog 17.86 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.16 billion) versus 17.67 billion seen in Reuters poll

* Q3 operating revenue 3.43 billion crowns (Reuters poll 3.86 billion crowns)

* Q3 EBITDA loss 40 million crowns (Reuters poll profit 384 million crowns)

* Q3 revenue down 14 pct compared to year ago; reduction is mainly due to oil and offshore related operations

* 30 pct volume reduction from oil and offshore related activities impacts EBITDA negatively and as consequence of uncertainty in KM's offshore exposed part of order backlog, 660 million crown write-down has been made in order backlog

* This, among other, results in write-down of inventory, currency hedges and other items totaling 354 million crown EBITDA impact

* Kongsberg Maritime: revenues and margin level in Q4 expected to be lower compared to same period in 2015

* Kongsberg Protech Systems: revenues in Q4 are expected to be level with same period in 2015

* Kongsberg Defence Systems: revenues for remainder of 2016 expected to be on par with orsomewhat higher than same period in 2015; Patria expects growth in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

