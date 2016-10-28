FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Kongsberg Gruppen Q3 EBITDA loss NOK 40 million, misses estimates
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 28, 2016 / 5:25 AM / 10 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Kongsberg Gruppen Q3 EBITDA loss NOK 40 million, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to add link to Reuters poll.)

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* End-Q3 order backlog 17.86 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.16 billion) versus 17.67 billion seen in Reuters poll

* Q3 operating revenue 3.43 billion crowns (Reuters poll 3.86 billion crowns)

* Q3 EBITDA loss 40 million crowns (Reuters poll profit 384 million crowns)

* Q3 revenue down 14 pct compared to year ago; reduction is mainly due to oil and offshore related operations

* 30 pct volume reduction from oil and offshore related activities impacts EBITDA negatively and as consequence of uncertainty in KM's offshore exposed part of order backlog, 660 million crown write-down has been made in order backlog

* This, among other, results in write-down of inventory, currency hedges and other items totaling 354 million crown EBITDA impact

* Kongsberg Maritime: revenues and margin level in Q4 expected to be lower compared to same period in 2015

* Kongsberg Protech Systems: revenues in Q4 are expected to be level with same period in 2015

* Kongsberg Defence Systems: revenues for remainder of 2016 expected to be on par with orsomewhat higher than same period in 2015; Patria expects growth in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2575 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.