Oct 28 (Reuters) - Digia Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 18.9 million euros ($20.61 million), up 6 percent

* Q3 operating profit 1.1 million euros (down from 1.9 million euros year ago), representing 6.0 (10.4) pct of net sales

* Reiterates its earlier guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)