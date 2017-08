Oct 28 (Reuters) - Dis-chem Pharmacies IPO-DISPJ.J:

* Offer price range per share for JSE IPO will be 16.25-20.25 rand

* Number of shares to be offered: up to 238,405,268, percentage of issued share capital: 27.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)