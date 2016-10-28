FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Grenke 9-mth net profit up 27.1 pct at EUR 75.9 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 28, 2016 / 5:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Grenke 9-mth net profit up 27.1 pct at EUR 75.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Grenke AG :

* Company reconfirms forecast raised at time of half-year results of consolidated group net profit in range of 98 million - 102 million euros

* 9-month operating result increased 28.0 percent to 103.3 million euros ($112.66 million) compared to a level of 80.7 million euros in same period of previous year

* In 9-mth a 14.7 percent rise in net interest income for a total of 161.1 million euros (9 months-2015: 140.4 million euros)

* 9-month rise of 27.1 percent in consolidated group's net profit to 75.9 million euros (9 months-2015: 59.7 million euros)

* As per Dec. 31, 2016, Joerg Eicker will leave board of directors of Grenke AG

* Supervisory board intends to appoint Sebastian Hirsch to Grenke AG board of directors at its meeting in late November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.