BRIEF-Gooderson Leisure six-month revenue rises 22 pct

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Gooderson Leisure Corporation Ltd :
* Unaudited condensed interim results for the six months ended Aug. 31, 2016
* Total revenue for group rose by 22 pct to 78.37 million rand(2015: R64.11 million) for six months ended Aug. 31 2016
* 6 months EBITDA was R4.97 million (2015: R5.13 million) and EBITDA margin was two percentage points down
* Six-month headline earnings per share of 1.50 cents versus headline loss per share of 0.08 cents
* Declining business confidence in South Africa is expected to continue beyond 2016
* Remains cautiously optimistic about improvement in second half of financial year
* Board has considered it prudent not to declare a dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)