BRIEF-Skanska Q3 operating income below forecasts, orders strong

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Skanska AB :

* Q3 order bookings in construction 46.4 bln SEK vs year-ago 33.9 bln and 41.4 bln seen in Reuters poll

* Q3 EBIT 1,266 bln SEK vs year-ago 901 mln and 1,685 mln seen in Reuters poll

* Q3 revenue 36.5 bln SEK vs year-ago 37.3 bln and 38.8 bln seen in Reuters poll

* Skanska Jan-Sep operating income amounted to SEK 4.9 billion (3.4)

* 9M revenue amounted to SEK 109.1 billion

* Skanska Jan-Sep order bookings in construction amounted to SEK 130.6 billion (92.2)

* Reuters poll: Skanska Jan-Sep EBIT seen at SEK 5.3 billion, revenue at 111.3 billion, order bookings in construction at 126 billion

* Says the overall construction market outlook continues to be positive

* Says in the UK, Brexit will likely impact the non-residential building sector negatively, although the civil sector will improve

* Says we have a continued challenging situation in USA civil

* Says Swedish housing market has now absorbed the new mortgage amortization requirements implemented in June, as well as the initial uncertainty relating to Brexit

* Says we expect to report a divestment amounting to about SEK 2.9 billion in the first quarter of 2017 for M25 orbital motorway in London