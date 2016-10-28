FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Skanska Q3 operating income below forecasts, orders strong
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 28, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Skanska Q3 operating income below forecasts, orders strong

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Skanska AB :

* Q3 order bookings in construction 46.4 bln SEK vs year-ago 33.9 bln and 41.4 bln seen in Reuters poll

* Q3 EBIT 1,266 bln SEK vs year-ago 901 mln and 1,685 mln seen in Reuters poll

* Q3 revenue 36.5 bln SEK vs year-ago 37.3 bln and 38.8 bln seen in Reuters poll

* Skanska Jan-Sep operating income amounted to SEK 4.9 billion (3.4)

* 9M revenue amounted to SEK 109.1 billion

* Skanska Jan-Sep order bookings in construction amounted to SEK 130.6 billion (92.2)

* Reuters poll: Skanska Jan-Sep EBIT seen at SEK 5.3 billion, revenue at 111.3 billion, order bookings in construction at 126 billion

* Says the overall construction market outlook continues to be positive

* Says in the UK, Brexit will likely impact the non-residential building sector negatively, although the civil sector will improve

* Says we have a continued challenging situation in USA civil

* Says Swedish housing market has now absorbed the new mortgage amortization requirements implemented in June, as well as the initial uncertainty relating to Brexit

* Says we expect to report a divestment amounting to about SEK 2.9 billion in the first quarter of 2017 for M25 orbital motorway in London Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.