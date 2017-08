Oct 28 (Reuters) - Glarner Kantonalbank :

* 9-month operating income up by 3.9 million Swiss francs at 48.7 million Swiss francs ($49.04 million)

* Extends management to 5 members and promotes Patrik Gallati to a member of board of management