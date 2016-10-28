BRIEF-Solar Q3 EBITA down at DKK 67 million crowns

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Solar A/S :

* Q3 revenue 2.60 billion Danish crowns ($381.15 million) versus 2.45 billion crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITA 67 million crowns versus 89 million crowns year ago

* Now sees both modest market growth and organic revenue growth in 2016, giving revenue outlook of around 11 million crowns whereas previously expected revenue of around 10.9 billion crowns

* Reconfirms outlook for EBITA, sees EBITA to remain at 2015 levels less positive one-off of 9 million crowns from change in pension plans in Netherlands that was seen in 2015, giving EBITA outlook of around 287 million crowns Source text: bit.ly/2eTc03T Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8214 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)