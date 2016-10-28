FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Solar Q3 EBITA down at DKK 67 million crowns
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
October 28, 2016 / 6:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Solar Q3 EBITA down at DKK 67 million crowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Solar A/S :

* Q3 revenue 2.60 billion Danish crowns ($381.15 million) versus 2.45 billion crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITA 67 million crowns versus 89 million crowns year ago

* Now sees both modest market growth and organic revenue growth in 2016, giving revenue outlook of around 11 million crowns whereas previously expected revenue of around 10.9 billion crowns

* Reconfirms outlook for EBITA, sees EBITA to remain at 2015 levels less positive one-off of 9 million crowns from change in pension plans in Netherlands that was seen in 2015, giving EBITA outlook of around 287 million crowns Source text: bit.ly/2eTc03T Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8214 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.